The Charlotte Fair is back and so is the FAIR FOOD! Take the Which Fair Food Are You? quiz to be entered to win 1 family-four pack of wristbands to the Charlotte Fair. Happening from March 24th – April 2nd at 6658 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027.

Wristbands include admission into the fair and unlimited rides!

The contest ends March 29th at 10:00 AM.