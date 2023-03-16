Charlotte Independence Gears Up For Season Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— The Charlotte Independence look forward to their season opener vs Richmond on Saturday. The game kicks off at 5:00PM at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Independence soccer team is looking to build off making the USL playoffs last year. The Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of defender Nick Spielman for the 2023 season. A three-year defender for NISA club Chattanooga FC, Spielman appeared in a total of 52 matches accumulating 4,060 minutes played and scored one goal.