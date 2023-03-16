Woman Emails Entire County Club About Husband’s Affair With Tennis Pro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Turns out, more than 3 million Gen Zers are shacking up. For them it’s all about the money. Is saving money a reason to move in with someone before you’re married ?

Plus: a story straight out of a soap opera like Dallas or Dynasty or the original Beverly Hills 90210. It takes place at a high-end country club near Los Angeles. A woman found out her husband was getting more than lessons from a certain tennis pro, so she emailed everyone in the neighborhood with a warning: “there is a mistress among us.” Pretend you got the email, what do you think?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright