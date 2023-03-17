Dad Life: Postpartum Depression And Baby Blues Do Not Discriminate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

It effects over 3 million people a year. Whether it’s your first-born child or second, or third – postpartum depression does not discriminate. Postpartum depression also affects men; 1 in 10 men suffer symptoms of PPD.

Charlotte area father of one, Bryant Zambrano was hit has with PPD when his son was born 12 years ago. “I was so scared, I was like what am I doing. I was going many nights without sleeping, I wasn’t eating, eating very little when I did. For me, it lasted a long time.” says Zambrano.

Novant Health Perinatal health educator Laura Shelton says symptoms associated with baby blues and postpartum depression can be brutal. Having support whether it’s from your partner, or family goes a long way. “Having someone there with you day in and day out for diaper changes, feedings; having continued support has been shown to work off those mood disorders. Having support can be really helpful in preventing those disorders from happening in the first place or preventing them from getting worse.” says Shelton.

Licensed clinical mental health counselor Aaron McGinley says over communicating feeding times, sleeping schedules with your partner helps with battling postpartum depression and baby blues. “You want to try and find a good time to communicate and talk about how you are communicating. It’s essential that you really take time to say how was your day? How are you doing right now?”