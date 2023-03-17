Mongolian Artist Chadraabal Adiyabazar Brings His Contemporary Work To Charlotte

1/4 Chadraabal is an award-winning Mongolian artist visiting Charlotte with a solo exhibition

2/4 ''NEW DAY'' by Chadraabal Adiyabazar, a work on view during the exhibition

3/4 Chadraabal will debut his work at Carolina Fine Art March 24 - April 6

4/4 Chadraabal is an award-winning Mongolian artist visiting Charlotte with a solo exhibition







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, March 24, Carolina Fine Art will throw open their doors for an international art affair. Mongolian artist Chadraabal Adiyabazar will show his work in the Carolinas for the first time in partnership with the new gallery, located in Cotswold Village. From 5-8pm, visitors can attend the Opening Reception to view his artworks, hear his story, and learn more about his processes.

Chadraabal is a highly decorated contemporary artist living and working in Mongolia. His upbringing in rural Mongolia was defined by the social, political and economic changes that took place there during the final decade of 70 years of Soviet communist control. As the country transformed into a vibrant, independent free market democracy, Chadraabal discovered a passion for art. “My father is a celebrated artist in my country and he really encouraged me to explore artistically,” he elaborated.

Inspired by Mongolia’s rich history and culture, Chadraabal’s art reflects the country’s natural beauty and vast landscapes, from the Gobi desert to the Altai mountains. He is a prolific oil painter and sculptor with a unique style that blends traditional Mongolian art with contemporary techniques. His work is in private collections on three continents, and has been exhibited in ten countries including France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan. In the 2000s, he served as the Director of Mongolian National Modern Art Gallery and has been instrumental in promoting Mongolian art on the global stage. “I’m excited to share Mongolia with Charlotte next,” Chadraabal said.

The exhibition is open for viewing at Carolina Fine Art from March 24 through April 6.

Carolina Fine Art is an artist-operated gallery that opened in their current location at 300 South Sharon Amity Road in November 2022. While they primarily showcase local and regional artists, the opportunity to debut Chadraabal’s artwork in the Carolinas was attractive and in line with their mission of contributing to the overall cultural scene in this community.

“At Carolina Fine Art, we believe art tells a story and the artist is an important part of that special story. This is true for all of our local and regional artists in the gallery, and it’s certainly true for Chadraabal and his impressive work inspired primarily by his homeland of Mongolia,” said the gallery’s creator Amy Murphy Curlis. She, along with her husband Shawn, support the collective group of artists in a number of ways. Their inspiration to create Carolina Fine Art came from meeting local Charlotte-based artists, as well as from their travels together in the US and overseas where they met artists who were selling their own work in a similar gallery concept.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm

Opening Reception:

Friday, Mach 24 from 5-8pm

Location:

Carolina Fine Art

300 South Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte, NC 28211

Follow the artist on Instagram at @chadraabal.a or learn more about him at carolinafineart.com/chadraabal