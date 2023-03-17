Teen’s Body Recovered from Moss Lake in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned in Moss Lake.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jeremiah Roberts of Shelby.

On Friday, around 12:30 p.m., Kings Mountain Police and Cleveland County Emergency Management responded to the lake. Witnesses at the scene told police a male jumped off a pier into the water, began to struggle, and didn’t resurface.

Cleveland County Emergency Management contacted Charlotte Fire’s Dive team to assist with the rescue call. Around 3:30 p.m., divers recovered the teen’s body from the lake. He was transported to Atrium Health in Shelby. He was pronounced deceased just after 5 p.m.