Talk, Truth, Tea: Nick Cannon Comes To Charlotte To Help Young Stars

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea” Nick Cannon brings his “Young Superstars” Tour to Charlotte. Cannon has been using local experts from the cities he stops in to join him in a panel discussion. The panelists share the story of their own journey and Cannon probes them on advice that the up and comers can use to reach their show business dreams. Cannon reminded the audience that he grew up in Charlotte and how valuable the lessons he learned have been to him in his career. Rising’s Joe Duncan was invited to be a part of the panel and shared a couple of laughs with Cannon during the presentation.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together. The ex GMA3 couple have been reportedly shopping around for a new show. They have been meeting with “Ellen”producers. Hopefully they can create a show the couple can do together. The couple has another project it is working on too. They are preparing to run in the New York City this weekend. But, it looks like the pair is trying to keep the run on quiet. Their names have not appeared on the celebrity runners’ list.