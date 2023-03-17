The Escape Game Open Now at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you may want to check out the newest escape room in Concord.
We got a behind-the-scenes look at “The Escape Game” at Concord Mills on Thursday.
There’s five different games, including Prison Break, The Depths, Playground, Special Ops: Mysterious Market, and Gold Rush.
It’s the first location for The Escape Game anywhere in the Carolinas.
You can book your visit on TheEscapeGame.com. Tickets are $35.