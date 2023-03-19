Man Arrested After Parking Lot Shooting In East Charlotte

Deeandra Michel,

MATTHEWS, N.C. –

The Matthews Police Department responded to a shooting at the City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard at approximately 6:10 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies received reports of a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Andre Pittman

Andre Pittman

 

Detectives believed the suspect, along with two other females fled the scene in a dark-colored Ford pickup truck.

On the morning of Sunday, March 19th the suspect was identified as Andre Pittman. Pitman was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Attempted first degree murder
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Discharging a firearm in the city limits.

No further details.