Man Arrested After Parking Lot Shooting In East Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. –

The Matthews Police Department responded to a shooting at the City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard at approximately 6:10 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies received reports of a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives believed the suspect, along with two other females fled the scene in a dark-colored Ford pickup truck.

On the morning of Sunday, March 19th the suspect was identified as Andre Pittman. Pitman was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Attempted first degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm in the city limits.

No further details.