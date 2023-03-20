Cirque du Soleil Tickets Now On Sale

CHARLOTTE, NC – The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is coming to the Queen City. BAZZAR will make its third stop on the North American tour at Charlotte Motor Speedway under the Big Top from December 16, 2023 to January 12, 2024. This will mark Cirque du Soleil’s first tent show in Charlotte since the production of TOTEM in 2011.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Led by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colourful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colours, and meeting place of diverse characters you’d find at a traditional ‘bazaar,’ inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures the spirit!

BAZZAR was created in 2018 and has toured in India and in the Middle East. It was relaunched in September 2022 in Brasil and has toured since then in South America before coming to the US. The show, which features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, includes teeterboard, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo roller skate, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, a mesmerizing act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for BAZZAR will go on sale to the public Monday, March 20th at www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.