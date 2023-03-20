Police: Silver Alert Cancelled After 85-Year-Old Woman Found in Waxhaw
(UPDATE: 03/20/23):
Police have located Rita Alejandro in Waxhaw, North Carolina. She was found Monday afternoon. She is currently being reunited with her family.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are trying to locate an 85-year-old woman that was last seen driving in south Charlotte Monday morning.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a Silver Alert has been issued for Rita Bauer Alejandro. She was last seen around 7 a.m. headed northbound on Rea Road. The family of Rita Alejandro is concerned for her safety. Police say she is possibly suffering from cognitive issues.
Rita Alejandro is described as being a white female, 5’3″, 130 lbs, has white hair and blue eyes. The car she was driving is a gold 2010 Cadillac SRX with North Carolina license plate 7143BP.
Anyone who has seen her vehicle or her is asked to immediately call 911.