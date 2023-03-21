Colorado Dentist Accused Of Poisoning Wife And Killing Her

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calling Keith Morrison! This story will no doubt end up on Dateline, 20/20 and Law & Order: SVU. A Colorado dentist’s plan to get away with murder didn’t go quite as planned. Police say James Craig poisoned his wife, so he could be with his mistress. They had six kids. There’s no death penalty in Colorado. What do you make of this guy?

Plus, we have been waiting to hear from Abigail Zwerner. She’s the first grade teacher from Virginia. On Tuesday, she said there is still a bullet in her chest and she’ll never forget the look on the six-year-old student’s face before he shot her. Do you think she will go back to teaching?

