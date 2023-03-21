Talk, Truth, Tea: Fans Get Married At Taylor Swift Concert Plus Ben And Jen Working On Movie

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, two fans decide to have their wedding at a Taylor Swift concert. The couple had plans to use the concert for their wedding reception, but thought it would be even cooler to just have the wedding there. The wedding took place on the second night of her “Eras” Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up professionally for a movie. Affleck revealed that Lopez will act in his film about a one-legged wrestler. It’s a biopic about Anthony Robles who became a wrestling champion even though he was born with one leg. Affleck and Lopez have worked on a movie together in 2003 called “Gigli”.