CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Since 1878, Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snowfall each winter. That ended this 2022-2023 winter season.

Charlotte Snow Facts:

Since 1878, there have been 11 seasons with a trace of snow.

The highest snowfall totals came in 1959-1960 where 22.6” of snow fell.

Charlotte has recorded a foot or more of snow in a winter season 26 times.

Is there still hope? Believe it or not, there is. While it is not common, Charlotte has seen snow several times in April.