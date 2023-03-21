What Do Rupert Murdoch’s Kids Think About His New Engagement?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As HBO prepares to drop it’s fourth and final season of Succession, which is said to be based on the Murdoch media family dynasty, patriarch Rupert Murdoch is dropping some news of his own. The 92-year-old billionaire got engaged to his 66-year-old girlfriend on St. Patrick’s Day. What do you think his kids are thinking?

Plus, Miami spring breakers may have to find another city to party in because the mayor wants to ban spring break in the 305. What are your thoughts?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode