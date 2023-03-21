Why Did Buster Murdaugh Make A Statement On Stephen Smith’s Death?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The other day we talked about Stephen Smith’s family’s plan to exhume his body for justice. Guess who felt compelled to make a statement and send his heart out to the Smith family? Buster Murdaugh. He is calling the accusations against him baseless and false. Why did he have to say anything?

Plus, after ABC ousted TJ Holmes and Amy Robach off of GMA, we hear the pair is trying to sell a new talk show of their own to top TV execs. They may have a show to sell, but will they have an audience?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode