“Xscape” Member LaTocha Scott-Bivens Launches Inspirational Album

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Singer LaTocha Scott-Bivens is known for her incredible voice and being a founding member of the R&B music group, “Xscape”. Scott-Bivens is launching a solo project entitled, “The Invitation“. The project is available on April 7th. The songs on the album are meant to give listeners a sense of hope and bring them closer to a higher power. Scott-Bivens says she’s even returning to reality television on a new Bravo show called “Queen’s of R&B”.