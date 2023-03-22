Amélie’s French Bakery and Café Breaks Ground On Their Return To Uptown

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Amélie’s French Bakery and Café announces the re-opening of their largest bakery, located in Uptown Charlotte.

Amélie’s Uptown (380 S. College St.) is set to open at the end of May.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Uptown! We have so many improvements and updates throughout the Uptown location that we’re excited to introduce. We’ve been overwhelmed by the customer support and anticipation of our return to the heart of Charlotte. After a long delay due to Covid, we are under construction to reopen one of our staple bakeries,” said Justy Martinez, Amelie’s Operations Director.

The Uptown café is receiving a full interior makeover that includes new flooring, a large catering/event space that can be reserved, a revamped dining room, and so much more. The Uptown space is being redesigned with speed of service in mind— with a dedicated ‘Pick-Up Only’ section for the lunch timers short on time, and a brand new ordering system. One thing that will remain the same is the Amélie’s whimsical decor and notable taste that Charlotte has grown to love.

Amélie’s Uptown will be open for limited hours as they transition back into the 14,000 sq ft space.

For more information on Amélie’s and all of their bakeries, please visit ameliesfrenchbakery.com.

About Amélie’s French Bakery and Café:

Amélie’s French Bakery and Café is an inspired bakery and café that offers made-from-scratch pastries, desserts and cakes, catering and event services, and beyond. First opened in 2008, Amélie’s main goal is to make the world a bit sweeter through thoughtful and carefully crafted handmade foods. Guests can enjoy Amélie’s at one of their four locations including NoDa, Rock Hill, Carmel Commons, Park Road, and soon— Uptown!