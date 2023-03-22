Gastonia Man Arrested For Possessing 3,000 Fentanyl Pills, Charged With Drug Trafficking

1/2 3,000 Seized Fentanyl Pills

2/2 Elazja Gingles



GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police say they arrested a Gastonia man on several outstanding drug warrants.

During the course of the investigation, police say they also seized 3,000 Fentanyl pills which have a street value of approximately $90,000, according to a news release. Elazja Gingles was charged with 13 counts related to trafficking Fentanyl in Gaston County, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substances, and was also served with an outstanding parole warrant.

Gingles is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $1M bond.