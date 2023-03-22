Lori Vallow Will Avoid Death Penalty If Convicted Of Killing Her 2 Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The story with more twists & turns than a Lifetime movie. Lori Vallow & her husband are accused of killing her two young children. An Idaho judge decided the death penalty is off the table. Does this news make you feel relieved or angry?

Plus, it’s time for the Murdaugh moment of the day: South Carolina law enforcement officials have now officially ruled Stephen Smith’s death a homicide. Looks like social media is bringing down four generations of good ol’ boys. What are you thinking?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright