Pet Of The Week: Meet This Adoptable Puppy

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring a 9-week-old puppy! This puppy doesn’t have a name yet but has a lot of personality. She is ready to play at all times and will require training.

If you are interested in pre-adopting this sweet pup or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

During the month of March, all adoption fees for dogs are waived when a financial donation is made to support shelter programs.