“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Nick Lachey Ordered To Anger Management & “2 under 2” Club

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, singer Nick Lachey will have to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous. A judge has ordered that as punishment after Lachey’s altercation with paparazzi last year. A video shows Lachey walking back across a street to confront the photographer. The video shows him cursing and grabbing the photographers after becoming upset that she was taking pictures of him and his wife, Vanessa. The paparazzi says had she not rolled up her window, she thinks Lachey would have knocked her out.

Country singer and North Carolina native, Luke Combs is about to have a full house. Combs and his wife announced in Instagram that they are becoming members of the “2Under 2” Club. The couple already has one son named Tex. The couple says baby boy number 2 is expected to arrive in September.