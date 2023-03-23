19-Year-Old Injured In Shooting In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old injured.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 5:11 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Rich Street for a shooting call.

When they arrived, officers located the 19-year-old male victim laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower back. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for his injuries and is expected to recover.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.