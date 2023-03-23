Healthy Headlines: Springing Back Into Exercise This Spring

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s officially Spring – and time for many to spring back into exercise. If you’ve spent the past few months being less active, it’s important to ease back into it. Your bones, joints, and muscles will thank you for it and it might keep you safe from exercise-related injuries, too.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Lisa Cannada, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Novant Health, discusses resuming exercise safely.

Watch the full interview below: