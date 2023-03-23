Proud Boys Find Out Key Witness Is A Confidential Informant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Confidential informants put their lives on the line when they go undercover to capture criminals. The leader of the alt-right group the Proud Boys just learned that a key witness in a case against him is actually a confidential informant who has been embedded with the group for two years! Could you imagine the reaction when this informant was revealed? Would you risk your life for your job?

Plus, celebrities are known for many things. But financial advice? Not so much. Now, the SEC is going after people like Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul for promoting crypto currency. Why does rich and famous equal smart?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright