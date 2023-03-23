Providence High School Presents “Sweeney Todd”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Theater students at are taking on the production of “Sweeney Todd” with the same dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. Rising’s Joe Duncan was center stage as the students prepare for their first performances. The musical is full of diabolical humor and incredible music. The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical by tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs unfairly done to him and his family by a corrupt system of justice. The show at Providence High School will March 25th-Sunday, March 26th as well as Friday, March 31st – Sunday, April 2nd. Click here for tickets.