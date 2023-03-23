Why You Should Care About The TikTok Battle On Capitol Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve never cared about TikTok, we don’t blame you, but now we have to pay attention. Here’s why: TikTok’s CEO met with Congress on Thursday. Our lawmakers are accusing Chinese officials of spying on Americans through the not-just-for-dance app. Do you think this is really about privacy or are TikTok users just stuck in a political fight?

And, TikTok is not the only thing that may be banned. When we grew up, we read classics like The Great Gatsby and The Grapes of Wrath for summer reading assignments. Not anymore. Those are just two among a number of books being banned in U.S. schools. In fact, the American Library Association says attempts at book banning has hit an all time high. Does banning books make you want to read them more?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright