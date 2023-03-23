Your 2023 Spring Outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring has sprung in the Queen City. Flowers are blooming, bees are buzzing, and it’s getting warmer. A lot warmer.

And I’m not just talking about cyclical warm-ups we see every year as we go from winter to spring. Springs in Charlotte have warmed nearly three degrees on average since 1970.

Sure, it means more days at the pool, but it also means more pollen, more bugs, and more severe storms.

There has been a small, but significant increase in tornadoes in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area since 1960. This is because warmer air not only holds more moisture, but more energy for strong storms to erupt across the Carolinas.

We’re not the only ones seeing warmer weather as we move past the equinox. Virtually the entire country has warmed anywhere between one and five degrees on average between the months of March and May.

Don’t expect much, if any, relief to come in the short-term, either. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for another above-average spring across the southeastern United States.