Beachy Feels for Friday, Showers Saturday

AM Headlines

Mild Start — (Challenging record high min 63/1907)

Highs will soar into the mid 80s Warmest day since Sept 22, 2022 (183 days ago)

High Tree Pollen Oak, Birch, Pine and Cedar = highest concentrations

Rain/Storms ahead of Cold Front Saturday

Dry and Remaining Warm Sunday

Soggy Monday

Seasonable highs return early next week Discussion

Warmest Day of 2023 So Far

It’s a mild start across the area with temps in the 50s and 60s. Highs will stretch into the mid 80s this afternoon. This will be the warmest day in Charlotte since late September. It will be a beautiful day for all except those who suffer from allergies as pollen levels remain high. Breezy with winds out of the southwest 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30mph will help to spread pollen. Tree pollen is high with oak, birch, pine and cedar as some of the highest concentrations.

Showers/Storms Saturday – Drying Out and Remaining Warm Sunday

Cold front will likely bring severe weather across Dixie Alley today. This same front will produce a line of showers and storms that will move into the Carolinas Saturday. Severe threat will be limited, but a few storms may be capable of producing some damaging wind gusts. Rain will generally clear by early to mid afternoon with sunshine returning late in the day. Highs will still reach the upper 70s Saturday. Slightly cooler air arrives overnight with lows still above average in the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Soggy Start to Next Week, Return of Seasonable Temps

Another front will bring on soggy weather for Monday. Cooler temps take hold for the rest of the week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s and lows falling into the low 40s.