Lincolnton Man Accused Of Shooting Wife As She Prepared Dinner

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies say a Lincolnton man shot his wife in the stomach while she was preparing dinner, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a shooting that happened on March 23rd around 8:45pm on Sunny Hill Drive in Lincolnton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard. The victim was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment.

Deputies say several family members, including the victim’s children, were in the home when the incident occurred. The victim’s husband, 44-year-old Jerry Cox, is accused of shooting the woman while she was cooking dinner. The shooting appeared to be unprovoked, according to a news release.

Deputies say the couple recently separated. Cox reportedly chased the victim out of the home and into the yard where he is accused of trying to shoot her again but deputies say the handgun jammed, according to a news release.

Cox then reportedly ran from the scene but was later found by deputies and taken into custody. He has been charged with attempted first degree murder. He is currently in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.