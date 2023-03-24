National Civil Rights Leaders Plan To Meet With White House Officials To Push For Justice For Shanquella Robinson

SALISBURY, N.C. — National Civil Rights leaders continue to put pressure on the White House as they push for justice for Shanquella Robinson. Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump traveled to Salisbury Thursday to update the community about the fight to get the six people who traveled to Cabo, Mexico with Robinson arrested for her death.

Crump’s law firm wrote a letter to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking them to extradite the so-called Cabo 6 to Mexico to face charges or appoint a federal prosecutor to take over the case. Crump says his team expects to meet with the White House Foreign Relations Committee in April about the case.

Robinson mysteriously died on October 29, 2022, while vacationing with friends in Cabo. A video posted on social media showed Robinson being attacked inside a villa. Autopsy results show she suffered a severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck. No one has been arrested in her death.