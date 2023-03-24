President Biden Will Kick Off ‘Investing In America’ Tour In Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday, March 28th, President Biden will travel to Durham, North Carolina to kick off his Administration’s Investing in America tour. A news release says the tour will highlight how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda – including historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan – is unleashing a manufacturing boom, helping rebuild our infrastructure and bring back supply chains, lowering costs for hardworking families, and creating jobs that don’t require a four-year degree across the country.

Over the next three weeks, President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the Cabinet, and senior White House officials will visit over 20 states to highlight the impact of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

Prior to the Investing in America tour, the White House will hold an Investing in America Cabinet meeting on Monday, March 27, where Cabinet Members from across the Administration will come together to discuss how their agencies are working together to implement the President’s agenda to expand economic opportunity in every state across the country, create good-paying jobs, and lower costs for American families, according to a news release.

In the next week:

President Biden will travel to Durham, North Carolina to visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, which recently announced a $5 billion investment to build its North Carolina facility and create 1,800 new jobs.

Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to highlight how the Investing in America agenda is creating safer, smarter transportation and expanding electric vehicle charging manufacturing.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to North Carolina to visit manufacturers producing fiber optic cable. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Administration is making high speed internet available across the country, and using American-made fiber optic cable in North Carolina to get it done.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will travel to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma to visit airports and air traffic control facilities that are making critical safety and infrastructure improvements. Investments from the Biden-Harris Administration are helping airports undertake a number of safety measures, from improved runway design to technology that can help warn pilots and air traffic control of potential risks.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will visit Puerto Rico to discuss how the Administration is working with the island to modernize its power grid and provide clean, reliable power – improving Puerto Ricans' daily lives, supporting the economy and small businesses, and strengthening the island's resilience during severe weather events.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will travel to Houston, Texas to visit an orphan well site that is being plugged to protect the health and wellbeing and environment in the community.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will visit North Carolina to discuss how President Biden's Investing in America agenda is making historic investments to ensure all people and all communities have access to clean water.

The tour will also travel to: California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin, and more.