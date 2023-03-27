Bail Bondsmen and Suspect Injured In Gunfight In Southwest Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A meeting between a suspect and two bail bondsmen ends in a shootout.

Police say over 20 shots were fired, some into homes, in the neighborhood where they met.

Investigators say it happened on Superior Street, just before 5:00 on Monday afternoon.

The two bondsmen were shot, and so was the suspect.

Afterwards, we saw multiple bullets on the ground and in nearby homes.

A woman who lives in one of the homes was grazed by a bullet, but was not seriously hurt.

Police arrested a second person who was with the suspect, but that person wasn’t injured.