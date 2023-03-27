Northlake Mall Increases Security Measures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall has announced additional security measures will be implemented at the mall.
On Monday, mall management said customers will see the measures take place as early as April.
The new security measures include:
● Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer
presence patrolling during operational hours
● Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit
● Large public view monitors, to be installed at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic
areas
● Upgrading the property’s more than 140 CCTV cameras located both inside and outside
the facility with technology to enhance their security capabilities
● Adding state of the art vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross
references with CMPD’s programs
These measures are now in addition to other policies and programs that have been
implemented throughout recent years, including: onsite 24/7 security; a Youth Supervision
Policy requiring all visitors under the age of 17 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or
supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.; and regular active
shooter training for all retailers and their employees.
“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers,
employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,”
said Carmen D. Spinoso, Chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group. “We stand in
partnership with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees
and the shoppers who enjoy our retail experience – and will continue to ensure that anyone who
enters the Mall can do so comfortably.”
CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings recently released a statement regarding Northlake Mall.
“Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe
environment for our community. They are working with CMPD on several safety measures.
Public safety remains our top priority, and we look to our continued work with the mall, area
businesses, community members, and others as we address these incidents.”
Mall management also said they will be announcing new retail, dining, and entertainment partners in the coming months. Apple closed their store at Northlake Mall on March 1st.