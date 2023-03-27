Northlake Mall Increases Security Measures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall has announced additional security measures will be implemented at the mall.

On Monday, mall management said customers will see the measures take place as early as April.

The new security measures include:

● Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer

presence patrolling during operational hours

● Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit

● Large public view monitors, to be installed at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic

areas

● Upgrading the property’s more than 140 CCTV cameras located both inside and outside

the facility with technology to enhance their security capabilities

● Adding state of the art vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross

references with CMPD’s programs

These measures are now in addition to other policies and programs that have been

implemented throughout recent years, including: onsite 24/7 security; a Youth Supervision

Policy requiring all visitors under the age of 17 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or

supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.; and regular active

shooter training for all retailers and their employees.

“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers,

employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,”

said Carmen D. Spinoso, Chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group. “We stand in

partnership with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees

and the shoppers who enjoy our retail experience – and will continue to ensure that anyone who

enters the Mall can do so comfortably.”

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings recently released a statement regarding Northlake Mall.

“Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe

environment for our community. They are working with CMPD on several safety measures.

Public safety remains our top priority, and we look to our continued work with the mall, area

businesses, community members, and others as we address these incidents.”

Mall management also said they will be announcing new retail, dining, and entertainment partners in the coming months. Apple closed their store at Northlake Mall on March 1st.