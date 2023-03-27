Security Measures Being Added To Northlake Mall After String Of Shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NorthLake Mall owners are doing what they can to get more people walking through their doors after four shootings in the last two years.

On Monday, the mall announced it would be taking steps to increase security. That includes additional cameras, security monitors visible to shoppers at the entrances, a CMPD K-9 patrol unit, and vehicle recognition technology at the parking lot entrances. Those measures haven’t taken effect yet.

A spokesperson for the mall says what has started is an increase in security guards.

WCCB talked with two employees of a business inside the mall who tell us they don’t feel safe.

“I don’t even see security,” said one of the employees who asked we hide their identity.

Two people were shot at the mall in December. Since then, there have been two more shootings. No one got hurt in those cases.

“I’m just hoping that it gets better,” said the employee.

The mall already has a youth supervision policy. Kids 17 and under have to be with an adult after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A Northlake Mall spokesperson tells me the K-9 unit will start patrolling in mid-April. No word on when the additional cameras and other technology will be finished.