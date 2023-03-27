Two Men Charged With Committing Multiple Thefts From Storage Units In Gastonia

1/2 Nicolas Helms

2/2 Danny Gosnell



GASTONIA, N.C. (News Release) — Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department have charged 34-year-old Nicholas Alexander Helms of Lowell, North Carolina, and 45-year-old Danny Carlton Gosnell of Gastonia with multiple counts of theft and breaking and entering related to multiple thefts from storage units in Gastonia.

Around 2:15 a.m. on February 7, 2023, a GPD officer on routine patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked across from a storage facility located at 2224 Union Road. Officers identified Helms as the driver of the car and Gosnell as the front-seat passenger. Officers observed items in the car that appeared to have come from a storage unit. Detectives charged Gosnell with possession of burglary tools and damage to property for this incident.

The subsequent investigation by detectives determined that Helms and Gosnell committed thefts from the storage units listed below:

December 5 at Morningstar Mini Storage located at 4023 E. Franklin Boulevard.

December 10 at Morningstar Mini Storage located at 4023 E. Franklin Boulevard.

December 22 at Morningstar Mini Storage located at 4023 E. Franklin Boulevard.

December 26 at Morningstar Mini Storage located at 4023 E. Franklin Boulevard.

February 5, 2023, at Public Storage located at 2224 Union Road.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Helms and Gosnell charging them with breaking and entering and stealing from the storage units listed above.

Helms was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant on March 7 and is being held on a combined $105,000 bond.

Gosnell was arrested on the strength of the arrest warrant on March 16 and is being held on a combined $90,000 bond.

Investigators continue to work to determine if Gosnell and Helms committed any additional thefts from storage units in the area.