Cleaning Employee Accused of Stealing Jewelry From Customer’s Home

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — An employee of a house cleaning service has been arrested after investigators say she is accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from a customer’s home.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner notified them about items that were missing. The homeowner told deputies a cleaning crew was working at the home just before she returned around noon.

Deputies say they worked with the company owner to set up surveillance at a commerical parking lot in the Boger City area. Each member of the crew was questioned and allowed officers to search their belongings. Detectives say they located five stolen rings in the bag of 38-year-old Brandi Bolin. They say Bolin admitted to the theft. A small bag of marijuana and a container of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine was also found.

Bolin was arrested and charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, possession of schedule II and possession of schedule VI. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.