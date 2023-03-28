Parents Force Principal To Resign Over Michaelangelo’s David

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An elementary school in Wisconsin has cut the song Rainbow Land, a duet by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, from an upcoming concert. We all read the lyrics. What is going on here?

And, Florida, Florida, Florida! A principal in Tallahassee was forced to resign after some parents got upset over sixth grade students learning about Michaelangelo’s David statue in art class. Should studying an anatomically-correct statue be cause for a principal to resign?

