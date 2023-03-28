“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Prince Harry Makes Surprise Trip To London & Mariah Carey Makes A Splash

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea:, Prince Harry made a trip to London. The Duke of Sussex and other celebrities have brought a lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail. He, along with Elton John, accuses the media outlet of invasion of privacy and criminal activity. The Daily Mail is believed to have been involved in bugging phones and paying police for information. After hearing the initial arguments on Monday, a judge will now decide if the case should move forward.

Happy belated birthday to Mariah Carey. The 5-time Grammy winner celebrated turning 54 on Monday by jumping into the ocean. she posted the cute video on social media with one of her hit songs playing in the background. Carey admits that she no longer celebrates birthdays but instead she refers to the big day as an anniversary.