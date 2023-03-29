Mecklenburg County Man Enjoys $2 Million Scratch-Off Win

MINT HILL, NC (News Release) – Charles Stewart of Mint Hill tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million top prize.

Stewart bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Earp’s Express on Brighton Park Drive in Mint Hill.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters. He had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $855,006.

The 100X The Cash game launched in December with five $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart™ program educates and empowers North Carolinians to make smart decisions when they play the lottery. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the lottery highlights Play Smart to help ensure when North Carolinians play the lottery it doesn’t become more than a game. Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps someone create a game plan to keep lottery play fun. If you or someone you know needs support, visit morethanagame.nc.gov/ for free, confidential help.