Pet Of The Week: Meet Huckleberry!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Huckleberry! Huckleberry is a 7-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. He has a lot of energy and a puppy personality.

If you are interested in Huckleberry or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

During the month of March, all adoption fees for dogs are waived when a financial donation is made to support shelter programs.