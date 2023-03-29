“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Justin Bieber’s Rumored Retirement & Suge Knight’s Biopic

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s ” Talk, Truth, Tea”, rumors are going around that Justin Bieber is retiring from the music industry. Fans remember when Bieber canceled the rest of his dates on his world tour because of health issues. He revealed that he suffers from a condition that causes facial paralysis. If the pop star decides that he wants to quit the business, financially he will be alright. Bieber just sold his music catalogue for $200 million.

We will soon learn more about the life of Suge Knight. Knight is the infamous record producer who used to run Death Row Records. That label was home to Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. Knight says the television series will reveal things about him that the public never knew anything about. Production is set to begin this summer.