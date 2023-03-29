World Meteorological Organization Retires Names Fiona and Ian

Two names from last year’s Atlantic hurricane season will not be reused again. The World Meteorological Organization decided to retire the names Ian and Fiona. Names from the list are retired when storms are particularly catastrophic or deadly.

Hurricane Fiona developed in the Caribbean in September. Fiona was a large and powerful hurricane that hit the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos. Fiona produced over $3 billion in damage and killed 29 people.

Not long after Fiona, hurricane Ian formed. Ian produced severe damage in both Cuba and Florida. It was one of the costliest storms to ever hit the United States. It caused more than $100 billion in damage. Ian was the deadliest hurricane in more than 80 years for Florida.