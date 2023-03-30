Lawmakers Consider Bill To Allow TSA To Ban Passengers For Bad Behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The time has come to be on your absolutely best behavior when traveling. The U.S. Senate and House members proposed a new “no fly” list for disruptive passengers that would allow TSA to ban people for assaulting airline or crew members. We’ve all seen the viral videos of angry travelers. Do you think this new list will help solve the disorderly passenger problem?

And, Chicago Bulls star Andre Drummond is making news by posting a tweet that read, “Deleting all my social media apps. My management will take over, also changing my number. Time to focus on my mental health. If you too are struggling with mental health, you are not alone, it’s okay to ask for help.” He got millions of supporters and the NBA allowed him to take some time off. Why is it such a big deal?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright