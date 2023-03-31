Video Shows Suspect Stealing More Than $18,000 In Electronics From Gastonia Walmart

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $18,000 of electronics from a Walmart in Gastonia. Video surveillance shows the suspect entering an employee-only area at the back of the Walmart on E. Franklin Boulevard shortly after 9:15pm on March 27th.

The suspect can be seen stealing iPads and iPhones and then stuffing them in a suitcase that was also stolen, according to a news release from Gastonia Police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-800. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.