Lincolnton Man Facing Secret Peeping Charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincolnton man has been charged with secret peeping and child sexual exploitation charges.

Deputies say on March 26, 2023, the sheriff’s office began investigating an incident where two small discreet cameras were found in the bathroom of a home. A search warrant was issued for the home and officials say they seized multiple items including, cameras that resembled phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones, and other electronic storage devices. Detectives say they found several images and videos of underage people stored on the devices.

As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Patrick Junior Havens was taken into custody.

Havens was charged with felony secret peeping, felony 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and felony 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently in a jail under a $45,000.00 secured bond.