Rain Moves Out With Warm Temperatures Moving In

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers ending around midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows: Mid 50s.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s. Wind: S/SW 5-15

Thursday: Scattered showers. More clouds, but still warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

BIG DAY AT NASA:

It has been more than 50 years since we went to the Moon – that will soon change! Today NASA announced the four crew members that will fly around the Moon. These four crew members include the first woman and person of color to head to the Moon.

Notes:

– The National Hurricane Center finds Ian became a Category 5 hurricane just offshore SW Florida. It still stands as a Category 4 at landfall.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin