First Lady Suggests NCAA Women’s Championship Losers Also Visit White House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s not unusual for a championship team to be invited to the White House to celebrate their victory. However, after the NCAA Women’s Championships, First Lady Jill Biden invited the winners, LSU, but also suggested inviting the losing team, Iowa. Fans & players were insulted by the idea that women in sports can’t handle losing. How did this sit with you?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright