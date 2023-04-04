“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Gwyneth Paltrow Attorney Rising Online & Hugh Jackman’s Skin Cancer Scare

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”: Gwenyth Paltrow’s attorney is getting more attention than the actress after she won her ski accicent trial. During the trial, fans took notice of her handsome lawyer, 37-year-old James Eagan. He has now become an online hottie with many comparing him to the mild mannered, Clark Kent.

Hugh Jackman is warning fans about the dangers of skin cancer. The actor posted a video on Instagram explaining why he was wearing a bandage on his nose. He revealed that he underwent two biopsies for Basal Cell Carcinoma. He said he should know something in the next few days. Luckily, it is one of the world’s least dangerous skin cancers. Jackman had his first cancer scare back in 2013.