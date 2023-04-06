Healthy Headlines: New Hope For Parkinson’s Patients

CHARLOTTE, NC — April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Celebrities like Michael J. Fox have helped raise awareness for Parkinson’s. There is no cure for the disease that affects the central nervous system, causing changes in movement — both tremors and stiffness — in those it afflicts. However, there is new hope for some in the form of a noninvasive procedure: incision-less brain surgery.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, we turn to Dr. Charles Munyon, a functional neurosurgeon at Novant Health, to tell us more.

Watch the full interview below: